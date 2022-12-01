Warm feelings at Glenview's 26th Holiday in the Park & Parade

Friends of Downtown Glenview secretary and retired federal magistrate judge Geraldine Soat Brown prepares for the town's holiday parade Saturday. Courtesy of Lindsey Dorfman

The Felter and Owens families ride in style down Glenview Road during the holiday parade on Saturday. Courtesy of Beth Jacobson

Children of all ages participated in the Glenview Holiday in the Park & Parade on Saturday. Courtesy of Patti Tobin

Crowds saluted Glenview girls fastpitch softball at the 26th Glenview Holiday in the Park & Parade Saturday. Courtesy of Patti Tobin

The free kiddie train did steady business Saturday at Jackman Park during Glenview's Holiday in the Park & Parade. Courtesy of Patti Tobin

Despite daytime temperatures in the 50s, it was looking a lot like Christmas this weekend in Glenview.

The village's 26th Holiday in the Park & Parade Saturday featured 31 participants slowly making their way down Glenview Road from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church to Jackman Park, where more festivities awaited.

Santa and the gang -- elves recruited from Glenbrook South High School -- joined the Titans marching band, live music on floats from Grandpa's Place and Second City Prime Steak and Seafood, and other entries courtesy of nonprofits, local businesses and religious organizations.

At Jackman Park, people were treated to free cookies, popcorn and hot chocolate, hay rides, and a train ride for children and families.

Plus, the Christmas tree lighting in the park.

Another tradition, the standout Glenbrook South Chamber Choir sang holiday standards from the Jackman Park gazebo, joined by choir alumni in town for Thanksgiving break.

Presented by the Glenview Chamber of Commerce, the event was sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Busey Bank, Northern Seasonal Services and NorthShore University HealthSystem.

"Thanks to all our community supporters that helped us get organized and prepared for this event, thanks to the volunteers that helped on that day, and thanks to the sponsors that made it all possible," said Meghan Kearney, Glenview Chamber of Commerce executive director, adding it was "a perfect way to kick off the holiday season."