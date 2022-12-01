Prosecutor: Driver was going 124 mph seconds before fatal I-90 crash

A Lake in the Hills man charged with reckless homicide was driving 99 mph when his car crashed, killing his passenger, a Kane County prosecutor said at a bail hearing Thursday.

Kane County Judge Reginald Campbell set bail at $150,000 for 19-year-old Anthony S. Curtin. Curtin would need to post $15,000 to be freed pretrial. If he posts bond, he will have to wear an alcohol monitor and submit to random drug and alcohol tests.

Assistant state's attorney Katy Flannagan said records from Curtin's car indicate it was traveling 99 mph at the time of impact in the Sept. 3 crash on I-90 at Route 47 near Huntley. Five seconds before that, the car was traveling at 124 mph, and a few minutes earlier, a tollway plaza device recorded him at 121 mph, Flannagan said.

His blood alcohol level was .096; the legal standard for DUI is .08. Curtin also had 12.1 nanograms per deciliter of THC in his blood; the legal standard for driving under the influence of THC is 5 nanograms.

Curtin's car changed lanes as he tried to exit the tollway and rolled over several times. His passenger, 19-year-old Juan Martinez, was ejected and died.

Flannagan requested $400,000 bail. Curtin's attorney, Michael Combs, asked for $15,000 to $20,000. Combs said Curtin lives with his mother and is due to have surgery Friday for an injury sustained in the crash.

Flannagan said Curtin has five previous speeding violations, including two for driving too fast for conditions and one for speeding 26 to 34 mph over a speed limit.

"I believe he is a high risk to the public based on his previous driving record and the facts in this case," she told Campbell.

In addition to reckless homicide, Curtin is facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, and aggravated driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.