Man charged with robbing two women at gunpoint at Schaumburg hotel

Bail was set at $500,000 Thursday for a Chicago man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint immediately after an arranged sexual encounter at a Schaumburg hotel Tuesday night.

Kenyon Matthews, 24, is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Cook County prosecutors, Matthews had arranged to meet a woman to have sex in exchange for money at 10 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel on the 1500 block of McConnor Parkway.

A second woman was hiding in a closet during the encounter, prosecutors said.

After having sex with the first woman, Matthews threatened her with what she described as a purple handgun, forced her to the floor of the bathroom and demanded her money, authorities say.

Meanwhile, the woman hiding in the closet called police and texted a friend, prosecutors said.

Matthews heard the second woman in the closet and also threatened her with the gun, authorities said.

Police arrived a short time later, but by then Matthews had escaped through a window with $750 cash and an Android phone, the victims said, none of which was recovered afterward.

About two hours later, a person matching Matthews' description was spotted in the back seat of an Uber car on the 100 block of Remington Road in Schaumburg, according to prosecutors. Officers ordered the driver to leave the vehicle and for the passenger to stay put, but the man got out and fled. He was later captured inside a service van nearby, authorities said.

The two women from the hotel later identified Matthews and the gun. The weapon was registered as stolen out of Georgia, authorities said.

Assistant Public Defender James Saltouros argued in court Thursday against prosecutors' request for no bail, saying Matthews is a single father who's been employed for 18 months on the overnight shift at a warehouse.

Matthews' next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 23 in Rolling Meadows.