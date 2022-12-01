Hear MCC choir director solo at Voices in Harmony's sing-along 'Messiah'

Christopher Jackson, voice instructor and choir director at McHenry County College, will solo in Voices in Harmony's singalong performance of Handel's "Messiah" in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of McHenry County College

McHenry County College voice instructor and choir director Christopher Jackson will be the featured tenor soloist in Voices in Harmony's singalong performance of Handel's "Messiah" from 7 -- 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the First United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake.

Voices in Harmony is one of McHenry County's premier adult community choirs, conducted by Steven Szalaj, who is also the former choir director at MCC. The chorus is accompanied by a full orchestra made up of professional community musicians, Encore Music Academy (EMA) Faculty, and EMA Youth Orchestra Symphony members.

Jackson has a voice that has been described as beautifully warm with a high extension. His performance repertoire includes (but is not limited to) Rinuccio in Gianni Schicchi (Puccini), Belmonte in Die Entführung aus dem Serail, Bach's Mass in B Minor, Handel's "The Messiah," and Mozart's "Requiem." He has sung with multiple Chicagoland ensembles including The Adrian Dunn Singers, the St. Charles Singers, Cor Cantiamo, Eclectic Choral Artists, and Heartland Voices.

Jackson received his Master of Music and Performers certificate from Northern Illinois University and his Bachelor of Music at Bowling Green State University.

Tickets for the Sing-Along Messiah are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and older, and free for children 18 and younger with a paying adult. Attendees are invited to bring their own score and sing along with the choir during the familiar choruses. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.encoremusicacademy.org/event/sing-along-messiah/.

The church is at 236 W. Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake.

The MCC Chorus is open to all and meets for rehearsals on Thursdays from 7 to 8:50 p.m. Those interested can now register for the Spring 2023 semester, which starts Jan. 17. To sign up or learn more, visit www.mchenry.edu/music.