Lake in the Hills man charged with reckless homicide in I-90 crash

A Lake in the Hills man has been charged with reckless homicide, accused of a drunken-driving crash on I-90 near Huntley in September that killed his passenger.

Anthony S. Curtin, 19, also is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, under the influence of drugs, under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, and under the influence of cannabis, according to Kane County court records.

He was booked into the Kane County jail Wednesday afternoon. No information about bail was available.

Around 1:54 a.m. Sept. 3, Curtin was driving a car more than 35 mph over the speed limit, according to the Illinois State Police. He lost control when he tried to exit I-90 onto Route 47. The car rolled over several times. The passenger, 19-year-old Jacob Martinez of Lake in the Hills, was ejected and killed.

According to court paperwork seeking a summary suspension of Curtin's license, he had a blood alcohol content of .093 on a portable breath analyzer.