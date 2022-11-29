Secretary of state worker from Algonquin accused of misconduct

An Illinois secretary of state's office employee who lives in Algonquin is accused of using the state's database to obtain a title for a stolen vehicle, according to McHenry County court records.

Donna D. Aguirre, 62, of the 500 block of Woods Creek Lane, was charged with one count of official misconduct and one count of offenses relating to disposition of titles and registration, both felonies, according to the criminal complaint.

Aguirre is accused of "knowingly and with intent of gaining personal advantage for herself," using the state's database to run vehicle identification checks on or about July 19, the complaint states.

Authorities also allege Aguirre "knowingly used a fictitious vehicle identification number on a title application to obtain a title for a stolen" 2020 Land Rover Range Velar.

Aguirre has worked at the Woodstock office of the secretary of state since 1999. At the time of her arrest, she oversaw operations at that office, said Beth Kaufman, press secretary for the Chicago office of the secretary of state.

She has been on administrative leave without pay since her arrest on Nov. 18, Kaufman said.

The investigation was spearheaded by the Secretary of State Police and the inspector general's office, then was turned over to the McHenry County state's attorney's office.

Aguirre was released from the McHenry County jail on Nov. 21 after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond, according to court documents.

She is scheduled to be in court Jan. 13 for preliminary hearing.