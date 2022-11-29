Eviction leads to drug, weapon charges against Schaumburg woman

An eviction Monday led to the arrest of a Schaumburg woman who authorities say had heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana, along with more than $12,000 in cash and two firearms.

Syretha Evans, 39, is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and heroin, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. If convicted of the most serious charges, she could face up to 30 years in prison.

Ordered held on $25,000 cash bond Tuesday. Evans must post the entire amount to be released from custody.

According to prosecutors, Schaumburg police, using a key provided to them by the landlord, knocked and entered a home Monday to serve an eviction. They encountered Evans carrying a tote inside of which was a backpack containing "a mini rifle" with 18 rounds in the magazine, a .45 caliber firearm with six rounds in the magazine and $12,382 in cash, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto.

In a room upstairs, officers found a gray shoe box containing a tote with 95 grams of suspected heroin, 62 grams of methamphetamine, 179.5 grams of fentanyl and 100 Adderall pills along with bags, scales and razor blades, Modesto said. In that room, which "contained items consistent with a female resident," police found 1,739 grams of marijuana in a suitcase, she said.

Evans, whose background includes a 2003 conviction for manufacture and distribution of cocaine, according to Modesto, next appears in court on Dec. 23.