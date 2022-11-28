Police seek driver who rammed squad car while fleeing traffic stop

Lake County authorities are searching for the driver of a stolen pickup truck who rammed a Spring Grove police patrol vehicle Saturday while fleeing a traffic stop.

According to police, an officer attempted to pull over the 2005 Ford F350 at 12:30 a.m. Saturday on State Park Road. The driver refused to stop and slammed the pickup into the patrol vehicle while leading police on a chase.

The pursuit ended when the pickup truck was rendered inoperable in Waukegan, police said, but the driver fled on foot and remains at large.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating of the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Spring Grove Police Department at (815) 675-2596. Anonymous tips can be sent at www.springgrovepd.com/take-action.