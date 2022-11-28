Glenview police searching for missing 43-year-old man
Updated 11/28/2022 6:28 PM
Glenview police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 43-year-old man who was last seen on the 1800 block of Linneman Street at 3 p.m. Monday.
Timothy J. Lankford was described by police as a white man who stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing a beige jacket with black zippers, police said.
Lankford has a condition that places him in danger, police said.
Anyone with information on Lankford's whereabouts is encouraged to call Glenview police at (847) 729-5000.
Article Comments
