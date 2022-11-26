Services set for Wheaton Army veteran

Joel Gomez gets a hug from family friend Michelle Senatore during a medal ceremony at Cantigny in Wheaton in 2005. Daily Herald file photo, October 2005

Funeral services have been set for Sgt. Joel Gomez, 42, of Wheaton

A United States Army veteran who served with the 1st Infantry Division, known as the "Big Red One," Gomez died Nov. 22.

A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. This service will include a 5:30 p.m. eulogy with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

Relatives and friends are invited back to Hultgren Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for a final viewing from 10-11 a.m.

Interment with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, Illinois.

Gomez, a graduate of Wheaton Warrenville High School, was born Oct. 20, 1980. After graduating high school he served five years in the military with service in Korea, Germany and Iraq.

During combat duty in Iraq, on March 17, 2004, his unit engaged the enemy, and while chasing them the vehicle Gomez was in plunged off a cliff. His injuries left him a quadriplegic.

Gomez died due to complications from the accident at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park.

Gomez was preceded in death by his parents, Algimiro Gomez and Emilia Guerrero.

He is survived by his sister, Noemi (Jose Mora) Sanchez, his brother, Ruben (Angel) Gomez, nephew David Gomez and nieces Sonia Sanchez and Julio Sanchez.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the West Suburban Foundation for Disabled Veterans, the Christian Children's Fund, the Wheelchair Foundation and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.