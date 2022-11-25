Schaumburg Park District mourns death of longtime commissioner Mike Daniels

The Schaumburg Park District and Schaumburg community are mourning the death Tuesday of former park board commissioner Mike Daniels.

Daniels stepped down from the park board after 26 years of service on April 1, 2021, as he and his wife, Sandy, prepared to retire in Arizona.

"Mike was a visionary leader who made a huge positive impact on parks and recreation services in Schaumburg," Schaumburg Park District Executive Director Tony LaFrenere said in a statement Friday. "He brought insight, forethought and a great sense of humor to the Schaumburg Board of Park Commissioners. He will be greatly missed."

The park district recently honored Daniels, an avid golfer, by dedicating a lake to him at Schaumburg Golf Club.

Daniels, who to Schaumburg in 1973, was first elected to the pard board in 1995. He played a role in many major projects during his tenure, including The Sport Center, K-9 Dog Park, Safety Park, Atcher Island Water Park, Bison's Bluff Nature Playground, Olympic Park, and the renovation of the Schaumburg Golf Club.

Officials said Daniels was instrumental in the park district's obtaining the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Gold Medal Award for excellence in parks and recreation, as well as NRPA elite CAPRA accreditation status.

Outside of his involvement with the park district, Daniels was a longtime member of the Jaycees, including serving as club president and national senator. He also was a member of the village's Septemberfest Committee for 20 years, including 12 years as chairman.

Arrangements were pending as of Friday.