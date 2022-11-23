 

Car, pickup truck collide in Fox Lake

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/23/2022 7:10 PM

One person was taken to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning in Fox Lake, according to the Fox Lake Fire Department.

At 10:32 a.m., authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on South Route 12, the Fox Lake Fire Department said

 

Authorities said that a sedan collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan was taken Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 