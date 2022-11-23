Car, pickup truck collide in Fox Lake

One person was taken to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning in Fox Lake, according to the Fox Lake Fire Department.

At 10:32 a.m., authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on South Route 12, the Fox Lake Fire Department said

Authorities said that a sedan collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan was taken Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.