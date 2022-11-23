Car, pickup truck collide in Fox Lake
Updated 11/23/2022 7:10 PM
One person was taken to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning in Fox Lake, according to the Fox Lake Fire Department.
At 10:32 a.m., authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on South Route 12, the Fox Lake Fire Department said
Authorities said that a sedan collided with a pickup truck.
The driver of the sedan was taken Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in stable condition.
The crash is still under investigation.
