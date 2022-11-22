 

Northbrook shines bright under holiday lights

  • Lighted reindeer stand at the northwest entrance to Village Green Park in Northbrook Friday.

      Lighted reindeer stand at the northwest entrance to Village Green Park in Northbrook Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Lighted reindeer shine bright at the northwest entrance to Village Green Park and the downtown area in Northbrook.

      Lighted reindeer shine bright at the northwest entrance to Village Green Park and the downtown area in Northbrook. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Nyhla Ladhani, 12, left, of Glenview enjoys a cup of hot cocoa as she and her sister, Nazneen, 8, view the holiday lights display at Village Green Park in Northbrook Friday.

      Nyhla Ladhani, 12, left, of Glenview enjoys a cup of hot cocoa as she and her sister, Nazneen, 8, view the holiday lights display at Village Green Park in Northbrook Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Amelia Leaf, 2, of Northbrook and her dad Joe await the illumination of the holiday lights at Village Green Park and the downtown area in Northbrook Friday.

      Amelia Leaf, 2, of Northbrook and her dad Joe await the illumination of the holiday lights at Village Green Park and the downtown area in Northbrook Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • People line up at the Sunset Foods popcorn wagon prior to the lighting of the holiday lights at Village Green Park and the downtown area in Northbrook Friday.

      People line up at the Sunset Foods popcorn wagon prior to the lighting of the holiday lights at Village Green Park and the downtown area in Northbrook Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 11/22/2022 1:11 PM

Northbrook kicked off its holiday shopping season on a cold evening with a Hot Cocoa Stroll followed by the illumination of holiday lights at Village Green Park and the adjacent downtown area.

Holiday lights illuminate Village Green Park following a countdown by Girl Scouts and Village President Kathryn Ciesla, third from left, in Northbrook Friday.
  Holiday lights illuminate Village Green Park following a countdown by Girl Scouts and Village President Kathryn Ciesla, third from left, in Northbrook Friday. - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Village President Kathryn Ciesla was joined Friday by Girl Scouts at the northwest entrance to the park as they counted down from 10. At zero, the darkness gave way to the bright lights hanging from trees and wire-form reindeer.

Many of the people attending the event wore 3D glasses that were issued to turn the holiday lights into festive shapes.

The Northbrook 28 Children's Choir, directed by Jeremy Bartunek, sang holiday songs, and popcorn was served at the Sunset Foods popcorn wagon.

Members of the Northbrook 28 Children's Choir sing prior to the lighting of the holiday lights at Village Green Park and the downtown area in Northbrook Friday.
  Members of the Northbrook 28 Children's Choir sing prior to the lighting of the holiday lights at Village Green Park and the downtown area in Northbrook Friday. - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

In addition, there were collection boxes for the Northbrook Rotary's Coat Off Your Back drive, and people who donated received a free collectible Illuminate Northbrook mug, as well as access to special offers from Northbrook businesses.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 