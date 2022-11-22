Northbrook shines bright under holiday lights

Northbrook kicked off its holiday shopping season on a cold evening with a Hot Cocoa Stroll followed by the illumination of holiday lights at Village Green Park and the adjacent downtown area.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Holiday lights illuminate Village Green Park following a countdown by Girl Scouts and Village President Kathryn Ciesla, third from left, in Northbrook Friday.

Village President Kathryn Ciesla was joined Friday by Girl Scouts at the northwest entrance to the park as they counted down from 10. At zero, the darkness gave way to the bright lights hanging from trees and wire-form reindeer.

Many of the people attending the event wore 3D glasses that were issued to turn the holiday lights into festive shapes.

The Northbrook 28 Children's Choir, directed by Jeremy Bartunek, sang holiday songs, and popcorn was served at the Sunset Foods popcorn wagon.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Members of the Northbrook 28 Children's Choir sing prior to the lighting of the holiday lights at Village Green Park and the downtown area in Northbrook Friday.

In addition, there were collection boxes for the Northbrook Rotary's Coat Off Your Back drive, and people who donated received a free collectible Illuminate Northbrook mug, as well as access to special offers from Northbrook businesses.