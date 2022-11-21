Ready or not, here it comes: The 2023 local election cycle is about to begin

Illinois will hold elections for school boards, village boards and other local seats in April 2023. Candidates will file for some races starting Monday. Daily Herald File Photo

Just when you thought campaign season was over and the deluge of political mailers and ads had receded ... get ready for more.

Candidates running for mayor and seats on municipal, school, library, park district and township boards in the April 4, 2023, consolidated local election have been circulating petitions in local neighborhoods since September, and they'll be filing the paperwork shortly -- some as soon as today.

For races eligible for Feb. 28 primaries, petition filing begins today and ends Nov. 28.

Few municipalities in the North, West or Northwest suburbs have primary elections, and most are held only if the number of candidates is excessive. Such communities include Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, Aurora, Elgin, Waukegan and Naperville.

The last day to file objections to nomination papers in races with primaries or petitions for public questions set to appear on primary ballots is Dec. 5.

The deadline for boards or councils to approve resolutions for such referendums is Dec. 12. Early voting in primary races runs Jan. 19 to Feb. 27.

For most of the suburbs, the filing period for local governmental offices runs Dec. 12-19.

Suburbs with mayoral seats in 2023 include Buffalo Grove, Downers Grove, Elgin, Lincolnshire, Lindenhurst, Naperville, Oak Brook, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Wheaton.

The last day to object to a candidate's nominating papers for the April ballot is Dec. 27.

Agencies and community groups that want to put questions on the April ballot have a little more time. The deadline for filing community petitions for referendums is Jan. 3; the deadline for resolutions calling for referendums is Jan. 17.

The last day to object to a public petition for a referendum for April ballots is Jan. 10.

For races that don't require primaries, early voting runs Feb. 23 to April 3.