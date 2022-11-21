Police dog helps track down Ingleside man accused of stealing from cars

A Lake County sheriff's office dog helped track down a 45-year-old Ingleside man accused of stealing electronics and cash from cars near Ingleside on Sunday.

Michael E. McCoskey, of the 26700 block of Rollins Road, is charged with six counts including burglary from a motor vehicle and possession of drug equipment.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said an Ingleside resident called 911 after spotting a person trying to break into a car about 3:50 p.m. Sunday. By the time police dog Danno and his human partner, Deputy Andrew Martini, arrived at the scene, the suspect had walked away.

Over the next hour, Danno was able to follow McCoskey's scent for around a half-mile through a forest preserve and a large marshy field before finding him on the 26800 block of Carol Lane in Ingleside, Covelli said.

As Danno followed the scent, Martini and other officers recovered several items that investigators believe McCoskey had taken from cars earlier. When officers apprehended McCoskey about 5 p.m., they found he had other burglary proceeds on him, including cash and small electronics, Covelli said.

A judge set bail for McCoskey at $250,000, which means he would need to post $25,000 in cash to leave while his case is pending. McCoskey remained in Lake County jail Monday night.

McCoskey is due back in court Nov. 30.