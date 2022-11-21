Frequent candidate files to run against Schaumburg mayor

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly could face a challenge in his reelection bid, while in Hoffman Estates, retired police lieutenant and former mayoral candidate Mark Mueller was the only non-incumbent to file Monday to run for a village trustee position.

Candidate filing opened Monday in Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates, two of just a few suburbs where a Feb. 28 primary is possible ahead of the April 4 consolidated election.

Dailly's challenger is frequent candidate William Olson, who filed under the name of William de la Fontaine-Olson. He also used that name in his recent failed bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana, where he said he has dual residency.

Olson also has run in the Democratic primary for Illinois' 8th Congressional District, challenging incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi in 2020, and for the Schaumburg Township District Library board in 2009 and 2021.

Olson filed to run for a trustee seat in Schaumburg two years ago but was disqualified for failing to file a statement of economic interest.

Earlier this year, Olson's nominating petitions for the Republican primary in the 56th state House District were rejected for having insufficient signatures, leaving E. Dale Litney as the challenger of Democratic incumbent Michelle Mussman in the general election.

Olson said voter choice is among his motivations for challenging Dailly.

"We need competitive ballots," Olson said.

His other stated goals include establishing a drone policy for Schaumburg, fixing roads in poor condition and getting the position commonly called mayor to be exclusively referred to by its proper title of village president,

He said he adopted his new name because he likes it.

Dailly said he's seeking a second term based on the accomplishments of his first.

"I think I've provided the leadership for the past 3½ years that the village needs," he said. "I helped steer us through the pandemic and provided a balanced budget while improving roads."

In response to Olson's goals, Dailly said road improvement is his second-highest priority after keeping the village's property taxes as low as possible. He added that most criticism of roads in Schaumburg involve thoroughfares not controlled by the village.

Schaumburg already a policy that prohibits the flying of private drones over homes and public gatherings, he added.

Schaumburg's three incumbent trustees whose terms are ending -- George Dunham, Mark Madej and Brian Bieschke -- all filed for reelection Monday. No other candidates filed nominating papers.

Village Clerk Marilyn Karr said she is stepping aside after 18 years in office. Former Schaumburg employee Jane Lentino has filed for the position.

Lentino previously worked for the village's Al Larson's Prairie Center for the Arts and then the building department. She left six years ago to work for the village of Carol Stream, where she currently is permit systems coordinator.

"I really missed being here," Lentino said of her potential new role in Schaumburg.

In Hoffman Estates, neither the mayor nor village clerk is up for election in 2023, but Trustees Gary Stanton, Gary Pilafas and Anna Newell filed for reelection Monday.

They will be joined on the ballot by Mueller, who retired from the police department early to challenge Mayor Bill McLeod in the 2021 election.

Candidate filing in both Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

A Feb. 28 primary to narrow the field would be triggered only if the number of candidates exceeds four times the number of seats for each position. Otherwise, the races would be settled Tuesday, April 4, just like in all the other municipalities, school districts, park districts and library districts in the region.