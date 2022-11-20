Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for November 14-20, 2022

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cole DeVoe, 2-1/2, views Thomas the Tank Engine roll by with his parents, Caitlin and Michael, during the Lake County Model Railroad Club 50th anniversary open house in Wauconda Saturday. Caitlin has worked upstairs at the Honey Hill Coffee Shop since 2008, but had not visited the club previously. "It's more fun when you have a kid with you," she said.