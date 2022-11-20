Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for November 14-20, 2022

The first lady and the first significant snowfall are part of The Week in Pictures photo gallery for November 14-20, 2022.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden laughs with sophomore Kate Foley as she visits Rolling Meadows High School to meet with students in the school's Career Pathways program on Monday, November 14, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A snow covered tree clutches to fall colors as it is draped in a wet snow Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ophelia, a two-ish year old pit bull was brought to Anderson Humane in South Elgin Friday by the HSUS. She was in a Florida shelter that needed more room after taking in many dogs that were lost during Hurricane Ian.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Elgin High School teacher Juan Figueroa works with his class Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Elgin. Elgin Area School District U-46 is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its bilingual program.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
An unidentified man walks in a snowy Wing Park Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons gets an overview of the auto technology program from teacher Mike Ruta, right, Wednesday at Palatine High School.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Deb Volpe, from left, Dave Snyder and Denise Feichter, all of Carpentersville discuss the potential warehouse development at Randall and Binnie roads during an open house Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Randall Oaks Banquet Facility, in Carpentersville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Lily Castro, left, battles with Hersey's KiKi Craft and Annika Manthy, far right, in a Buffalo Grove Thanksgiving Tournament girls basketball game on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Volunteer Greyson Halley, 10, stocks a refrigerator at the Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry in Geneva on Friday, November 18, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Anderson Humane staff member Bradford Jensen, right, helps Humane Society rescue officers unload Saturn, one of three dogs brought to South Elgin after being rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm. The also took in another dog from Florida after a shelter was overloaded following Hurricane Ian.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Looking straight down on the Elgin Tower building in October in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Frank Imhoff, of the Kane County Democrats throws a handful of campaign signs into a large dumpster at the Kane County Government Center. The signs will be recycled instead of going to a landfill.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Campaign signs are put into a large dumpster at the Kane County Government Center in Geneva. They will be recycled.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Cole DeVoe, 2-1/2, views Thomas the Tank Engine roll by with his parents, Caitlin and Michael, during the Lake County Model Railroad Club 50th anniversary open house in Wauconda Saturday. Caitlin has worked upstairs at the Honey Hill Coffee Shop since 2008, but had not visited the club previously. "It's more fun when you have a kid with you," she said.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Loyola's Danny Herbert (10) dives after a loose ball with York's John Renier (52) close on his heels during the IHSA Class 8A semifinal football game Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Elmhurst.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Student actors Ian Hansen, left, Michael Sligting and Zachary Langhoff, right, during dress rehearsal of the fall play "The Matchmaker" at Grant High School in Fox Lake.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Left to right, Aimee Kleiman, Tim Walsh and Ellen Phelps rehearse a scene for "It Runs in the Family" at the Lake Forest High School West Campus Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Loyola's Declan Forde (17) is upended by York's Jacob Young (2) during the IHSA Class 8A semifinal football game Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Elmhurst.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Luke Alwin, left, and Charlie Whelpley celebrate the Bulldogs' 24/7 victory over Lake Zurich during the Class 7A football semifinal in Lake Zurich Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer