How to recycle holiday lights in Wheaton

It's that time again to start digging through storage containers for long strands of holiday lights.

If bulbs are burned out, missing or don't work, you can recycle holiday lights in Wheaton through Jan. 20.

Bring strands of incandescent or LED lights in any condition to the city's public works storage facility at 820 W. Liberty Drive between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.

The recycling program is for light strings only. Do not drop off lawn ornaments or other decorations, and do not put lights in a bag or box.