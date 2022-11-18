Wheaton's Cosley Zoo lights up for the holidays

Wheaton's Cosley Zoo will transform into a holiday wonderland with "Festival of Lights" and a Christmas tree sale starting the day after Thanksgiving.

The zoo's iconic main building, an 1880s-era train depot, will be outlined in lights, and sparkling animal figurines will be installed in trees and throughout the grounds. In all, the zoo will be illuminated with more than 20,000 lights.

As is tradition, Fraser, Canaan and Douglas firs, along with Scotch pines, will be available for purchase, an annual fundraiser for the zoo. Trees for sale stand 3 to 12 feet tall.

The neighborhood zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and there is no admission fee during the festival from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30.

The big guy in the red suit will make appearances at "Santa's Craft Corner" on three Saturdays -- Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 -- from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No advance registration is needed for the craft event, but there is a $20 per household charge.

All proceeds will benefit the zoo, its animals and programs through the Cosley Foundation. The zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. For details, visit cosleyzoo.org.