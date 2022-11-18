Prosecutors: Streamwood man facing drug charges jumped off an Elgin roof to evade search warrant

A Streamwood man who authorities say had more than 3,000 grams of marijuana and more than $34,000 in cash jumped off a roof in an effort to evade Illinois State Police officers, according to prosecutors.

Illinois State Police North Central Narcotics Task Force officers arrived at an Elgin home Thursday with a search warrant for Luis Tavares, who already had a manufacture and delivery of marijuana case pending in Rolling Meadows Third Municipal District at the time of his arrest.

His new charges include armed violence, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces between six and 30 years in prison.

Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort ordered Tavares, who appeared in bond court via Zoom, held without bail for violating his bond. On the new charges, she imposed a $100,000 cash bail and ordered him to submit to electronic monitoring if he's released from Cook County jail.

According to prosecutors, Tavares ran from officers serving the search warrant. Kicking a screen out of a second-floor window, he exited onto a roof, ran and jumped to the ground, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto.

After following a blood trail, the officers located Tavares, Modesto said. From a black backpack, they recovered a semi-automatic handgun and 3,642.4 grams of cannabis, she said. From a separate red bag, officers recovered 26.9 grams of cocaine. In a clear plastic bag, they found 146.6 grams of cocaine, said Modesto. Police also recovered $34,013 in cash.

Tavares' background includes convictions for residential burglary, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance for which he was sentenced to between three and six years in prison.

He next appears in court on Dec. 13.