Mount Prospect police find stolen SUV used by suspects in aggravated firearm discharge

A Lincoln Nautilus driven by suspects involved in the aggravated discharge of a firearm on I-Oka Avenue in Mount Prospect Thursday morning has been found, officials said Friday.

The dark-colored SUV, which had been stolen from a neighboring town Thursday, was found parked and empty on the South side of Chicago Friday morning, according to a news release from the Mount Prospect Police Department.

Detectives have been able to connect this stolen Lincoln to at least two vehicle burglary reports in village and suspect it could be related to others, all of which occurred early Thursday in the residential area encompassing South I-Oka Avenue.

The investigation into this aggravated discharge of a firearm continues; anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department at (847) 870-5654.