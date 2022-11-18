Ex-DePaul student gets 7½ years for trying to help Islamic State with computer program
Posted11/18/2022 1:00 AM
An unusual terrorism case in Chicago came to a close Thursday when a federal judge handed a 7½-year prison sentence to a former DePaul University student from Park Ridge who tried to aid the Islamic State with a computer script.
Before he was sentenced, Thomas Osadzinski, 23, told U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman that, "I failed everyone, and I failed myself."
He also told the judge, "I completely reject ISIS." And when Gettleman handed down the sentence, he gave credit to Osadzinski for that declaration. He said, "I think that you get it."
"You have shown remorse," Gettleman added. "Is it genuine? I hope so."
The judge also gave Osadzinski 10 years of supervised release.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
