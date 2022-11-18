$5.7 million Lakeview Parkway widening, resurfacing in Vernon Hills planned for 2023

A $5.7 million Lakeview Parkway project is on tap for the 2023 construction season in Vernon Hills. The portion in blue will be widened, while the sections in green will be resurfaced. Courtesy of Civiltech Engineering Inc.

A long-planned road project in Vernon Hills is set for construction in early 2023.

The $5.7 million project involves widening and resurfacing Lakeview Parkway from near Hawthorn Parkway south across Route 60 to Fairway Drive.

The work also will include traffic signal and pedestrian improvements.

All the roads are major thoroughfares through commercial and business districts that experience backups at closely spaced intersections, particularly during morning and evening rushes.

As planned, Lakeview would be widened from just north of Hawthorn Parkway across Route 60 to Phillip Road. Lakeview from that point to Fairway Drive would be resurfaced.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has approved the project, and village officials want it included in the agency's January bid opening, with construction to begin in March.

"January is a good (bid) letting to target because contractors are trying to fill their docket for the year," Jon Vana, president and director of design services for Civiltech Engineering Inc., told the village board this week.

However, land acquisition could delay the bid opening until March. That would push the start of construction back, but the project still could be substantially completed next year, officials said.

Vernon Hills has acquired six parcels for the project but needs a seventh -- a bank building at 175 E. Hawthorn Parkway.

There is an agreement in principle on that transaction, and the paperwork is being fast-tracked, according to David Brown, public works director/village engineer.

"Either way, the (Lakeview Parkway) project will move forward," he said.

"Ultimately, we'd like to give the contractor more time to complete the work and do it in one construction season."

The genesis of the project was the extension of Fairway Drive north from Route 45 in late 2005. That improvement, coupled with a realigned Buffalo Grove Road, gave drivers in southern Lake County an alternative to congested roads.

The missing link had been a mile-and-a-half stretch of Fairway through the former Nike missile site, now the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex. Fairway intersects Lakeview at the U.S. post office location.

About five years ago, a previous village board was presented with the idea of widening Fairway and Lakeview Parkway at the same time, Brown said.

But because traffic counts were down due to business closings in the Continental Executive Parke, the focus was shifted to Lakeview Parkway only. Planning has been ongoing since.

Turn and through lanes will be added as part of the project.

"This project is going to greatly improve the movement of vehicles and pedestrians through these two intersections across Route 60," Vana said.

Vernon Hills has budgeted about $2 million for the $5.7 million project, but it is seeking a $500,000 grant for traffic signal work to offset increases since the initial federal funding was approved, Brown said.

Brown is retiring in February and the village will have to hire a consultant as resident engineer. The board is expected to consider that at its Dec. 13 meeting.