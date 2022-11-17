Walk with a naturalist Friday at Volo Bog

Walk with a naturalist Friday at Volo Bog State Natural Are, 28478 Brandenburg Road, Ingleside.

The walk on the Tamarack View trail will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and is generally weather dependent. It covers one to three miles, depending on the abilities of attendees. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars if you have them.

Email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or call (815) 344-1294 to register and for updates on the program, which continues at Volo Bog and Moraine Hills and McHenry Dam state park through early February. Walk-ins are welcome if group size allows. Meet under the oak tree by the visitors center.