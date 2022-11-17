Vernon Hills tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa lighting set for Nov. 26
Updated 11/17/2022 12:07 PM
Vernon Hills is hosting the village tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa lighting celebration Saturday, Nov. 26.
The annual family-friendly event will be held near the Vernon Hills municipal golf course clubhouse, 291 Evergreen Drive.
The switch to light the large tree, menorah and kinara will be flipped about 4:30 p.m. to kick off the holiday season. Snacks, hot cider, photo ops, will be available and Santa will be on hand. Dress for the weather.
Visit vernonhills.org for more information,
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.