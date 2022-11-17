Vernon Hills tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa lighting set for Nov. 26

Vernon Hills is hosting the village tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa lighting celebration Saturday, Nov. 26.

The annual family-friendly event will be held near the Vernon Hills municipal golf course clubhouse, 291 Evergreen Drive.

The switch to light the large tree, menorah and kinara will be flipped about 4:30 p.m. to kick off the holiday season. Snacks, hot cider, photo ops, will be available and Santa will be on hand. Dress for the weather.

Visit vernonhills.org for more information,