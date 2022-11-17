Police: Shots fired during attempted car theft in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police are investigating reports that would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner who caught them in the act while out walking a dog early Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred at about 6:12 a.m. in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two offenders were attempting to steal a vehicle when they were interrupted by the homeowner and the dog, police said. Shots were fired at the homeowner before the suspects fled in another vehicle.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and they will release more information at a later time.

However, police believe the shooting is isolated event and there is no further threat to the area.

Police said Thursday they also continue to investigate last month's shooting of a teenage boy found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Seneca Lane.

According to police, the teen and four friends were walking in the area of Aspen Drive and Aztec Lane at about 8:28 p.m. Oct., 18 when they were approached by three people. Gang-related comments were yelled, followed by shots being fired at the victim and his friends, police said.

The victim, who suffered injuries described as nonlife-threatening, and his friends are not residents of Mount Prospect, police said.