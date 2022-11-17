 

Man sentenced to 50 years for 2018 West Chicago murder

  • Emilio Guillen

    Emilio Guillen

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 11/17/2022 3:24 PM

One of two men found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of a West Chicago man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison.

Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was found guilty in September of killing 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas.

 

Prosecutors said Guillen and Juan Calderon, 24, of Aurora, attacked Nicolas on Nov. 8, 2018, outside a home at Oak and Forest avenues. Guillen ultimately ordered Calderon to shoot Nicolas. Then the men fled the scene.

Nicolas died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. His body was discovered the next morning by a woman taking her children to school.

Guillen will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Calderon's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2023.

