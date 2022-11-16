Naperville 203 officials propose five-year, $30 million capital improvement commitment

With an eye on upcoming maintenance needs, Naperville Unit District 203 officials are proposing a $30 million commitment over the next five years for capital improvement projects.

The costs would be spread equally over the next five school years, starting with a $6 million plan for the 2023-24 school year that will be voted on at the Dec. 5 school board meeting.

Patrick Dolan, the district's director of buildings and grounds, detailed to board members at Monday's meeting the proposal that would allocate millions of dollars to replace roofs and upgrade heating and cooling systems.

Energy efficiency, he said, is one of the many factors considered when committing resources.

"That's probably one of the more important ones," Dolan said. "But also, we're looking at durability and resiliency and the reduction in maintenance costs. We try to balance all of those together."

For the 2023-24 school year, officials are proposing chiller replacements at Naperville North High School and Mill Street and Naper elementary schools for an estimated $1.4 million.

Other proposed projects include new windows at Madison Junior High and Kingsley Elementary for roughly $800,000.

Roof replacements would cost $1 million, while $675,000 would go to irrigation systems at Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools. Playground upgrades at Mill Street, Naper and Steeple Run elementary schools are budgeted for $255,000.

The interior courtyard at Kennedy Junior High would be renovated for $275,000, and the Naperville North Performing Arts Center would be upgraded for $195,000. Concrete fascia panel replacement at Naperville North is estimated to cost $205,000.

Because the district has spent $5.82 million of the $6 million budgeted for the current school year, Dolan said, the remaining funds will be allocated to flooring, lighting and security needs.

Dolan outlined projects through the 2027-28 school year, highlighted by the 10-year comprehensive facility assessment scheduled for 2026 that likely will affect priorities.

"The work for us never really stops," he said. "It's not a May or June to August effort anymore. We're continually working to upgrade."