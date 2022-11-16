IDNR moves McHenry County deer check station to Volo Bog
Updated 11/16/2022 11:19 AM
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources firearm deer check station location for McHenry County has moved to Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 Brandenburg Road, Ingleside, the agency announced.
Firearm deer season dates for 2022 are Nov. 18 to 20 and Dec. 1 to 4. Check station hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about check station locations and regulations in chronic wasting disease-testing counties, visit huntillinois.org.
