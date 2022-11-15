Two injured in three-car crash in Wauconda

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Wauconda.

At 3:25 p.m., Wauconda firefighters responded to the scene at Gilmer and Fairfield roads.

One victim was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington and another was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The crash is still under investigation.