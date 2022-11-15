Round Lake Park man sentenced for robbing Cary gas station

A Round Lake Park man was sentenced last week to four years in prison for robbing a Cary gas station in January, the McHenry County state's attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Bryan J. Leider, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on Sept. 15 and was sentenced Thursday, according to a news release.

On Jan. 25, a gas station employee told police that a man who said he had a gun had stolen money. Authorities identified Leider through surveillance video from the gas station.