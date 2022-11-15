Police: West Aurora High School student brought gun to campus

Aurora police said a West Aurora High School student was charged Tuesday after bringing a gun to campus.

About noon, officers responded to reports of a student with a firearm.

Authorities said the student was identified and searched by officers, who found a gun inside the student's backpack.

The student had no plan for violence on campus, according to investigators.

Police said the student, whose name and age they would not release Tuesday, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery of a police officer and a FOID card violation.