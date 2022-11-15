Police: Ingleside man beat relative who uses wheelchair

A 29-year-old Ingleside man faces felony battery charges over allegations he injured a family member who uses a wheelchair in his home.

Cristian A. Yarbrough is behind bars, charged with six counts of battery, including aggravated battery of a person with a disability. He must pay $50,000 in cash to be freed while his case is pending.

Lake County sheriff's deputies began investigating Yarbrough after a person left a tip on Nov. 7 about hearing loud bangs overnight inside a residence on the 35900 block of North Wilson Road in Ingleside, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Tuesday.

Investigators determined that Yarbrough lived at the home with a 49-year-old relative who uses a wheelchair. Detectives called Yarbrough and asked him what the loud banging noise had been. They said he claimed he'd moved out months ago but had returned to the home because the family member had fallen out of bed and he needed to take the person to a hospital.

Investigators found Yarbrough's family member at the home of a different relative. There, they were told Yarbrough had injured his family member during a heated argument, Covelli said.

Police said Yarbrough forced the family member to fall from the bed. After Yarbrough returned the victim to bed, the family member picked up a hollow metal pole as a means of defense, Covelli said. Investigators allege Yarbrough snatched the metal pole and hit the family member with it.

The family member received a cut to the head in the fall off the bed and a broken right arm from being struck by the pole, police said.

Police took Yarbrough into custody on Nov. 9. A judge set his bail at $500,000 on Nov. 10.

Yarbrough is due back in court Dec. 7.