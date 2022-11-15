Fire spreads through multiple units of Wheaton townhouse building
Updated 11/15/2022 5:09 PM
No one was injured in fire that spread to multiple units in a Wheaton townhouse building, according to the Wheaton Fire Department.
At 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of Timber Trail.
The fire was contained within 20 minutes. Authorities said that the cause of the fire is unknown but foul play is not suspected.
