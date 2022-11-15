Adventure and chaos reign in Grant High's performance of "The Matchmaker"

A dress rehearsal for Grant Community High School's fall play, "The Matchmaker," started Tuesday a touch of chaos -- appropriate, given the storyline of the production.

In an early scene, actor Michael Sligting flipped his head back in a moment of indignation, and the wig of gray hair he was wearing flew to the stage floor at the Fox Lake school.

He was unable to get it secured back in place as the scene carried on. No matter -- that is what dress rehearsal is for.

In the plot, chaos builds as the main character, played by Zachary Scanton, hires a matchmaker to find him a wife. He's not aware that the matchmaker has her own plans to marry him. Like a modern-day sitcom set in New York City more than 100 years ago, confusion builds as secret plans are made and changed in the name of true love and adventure.

"The Matchmaker" will be performed three times this weekend at the school, 285 Grand Ave. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.