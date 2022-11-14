Cary woman accused of setting up bogus fundraiser

A 43-year-old Cary woman is accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe account, raising $1,320 for a friend she falsely claimed had cancer, according to an indictment filed in the McHenry County.