 

A celebration of Native American culture at suburban pow wow

  • Bryson Medawis, 8, of Grand Rapids, Mich., prepares to participate in a traditional Native American dance Sunday during the annual Harvest Pow Wow hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The two-day event celebrated Native American culture with music, dancing, art and storytelling.

  • Thorpe Sine of Glenpool, Okla., represents the Ho-Chunk Nation as he performs a Native American dance Sunday during the annual Harvest Pow Wow hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

  • TJ Grace of Wheaton presents the American flag Sunday during the annual Harvest Pow Wow hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The two-day event celebrated Native American culture with music, dancing, art and storytelling.

  • A drum circle performs Native American music Sunday during the annual Harvest Pow Wow hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation o at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/13/2022 7:11 PM

The sounds of music, drumming and dancing filled the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton over the weekend, as the Midwest SOARRING Foundation held its annual Harvest Pow Wow.

The two-day event is a celebration of life and Native American culture, hosted by the nonprofit Save Our Ancestors Remains and Resources Indigenous Network.

 

Highlights included dancing, drumming, storytelling and displays of Native American arts.

Among the youngest performers was 8-year-old Bryson Medawis of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"I like dressing like this, putting on the feathers. I've been dancing for three years," he said.

Thorpe Sine of Glenpool, Oklahoma, represented the Ho-Chunk Nation with a dance performance Sunday.

"I do this for the tradition, to keep the celebration going for the younger generation," he said.

