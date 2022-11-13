A celebration of Native American culture at suburban pow wow
The sounds of music, drumming and dancing filled the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton over the weekend, as the Midwest SOARRING Foundation held its annual Harvest Pow Wow.
The two-day event is a celebration of life and Native American culture, hosted by the nonprofit Save Our Ancestors Remains and Resources Indigenous Network.
Highlights included dancing, drumming, storytelling and displays of Native American arts.
Among the youngest performers was 8-year-old Bryson Medawis of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
"I like dressing like this, putting on the feathers. I've been dancing for three years," he said.
Thorpe Sine of Glenpool, Oklahoma, represented the Ho-Chunk Nation with a dance performance Sunday.
"I do this for the tradition, to keep the celebration going for the younger generation," he said.