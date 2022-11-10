Women's apparel store Dynamite, Tapville Social craft beverages coming to Woodfield Mall

Women's apparel brand Dynamite will open its first Chicago location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in December, along with Tapville Social, a craft beverage addition to the Dining Pavilion. Daily Herald file photo, 2019

Santa's return Thursday is ushering in the holiday season at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, but two forthcoming tenants will still be around when the holiday lights come down again.

Women's apparel brand Dynamite will open its first Chicago-area location at Woodfield Mall in December.

Also expected at Woodfield before the end of the year is Tapville Social, an experiential kiosk concept that will offer an extensive, rotating variety of craft beverages.

Montreal-based Dynamite is a sister brand to the popular junior retailer Garage, and caters to women 25 to 30 years old.

"This exciting brand is a great addition to Woodfield Mall's unmatched depth of shopping options," General Manager Chris Speca said. "Our savvy shoppers expect the best selection of sought-after fashion brands in the market, and we are continually working to deliver on and exceed that promise."

Dynamite will be located in the lower level of the Nordstrom wing near LUSH.

Tapville Social's offerings of craft beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails will be in the Dining Pavilion on the upper level.