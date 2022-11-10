Jill Biden to visit Rolling Meadows High School Monday

First lady Jill Biden will make an appearance at Rolling Meadows High School Monday to discuss apprenticeship programs. Associated Press

First lady Jill Biden will visit Rolling Meadows High School Monday to kick off National Apprenticeship Week, her office announced Thursday.

Biden will visit students in the school's Career Pathways program at noon. She'll be joined by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Then they'll head to Aon in downtown Chicago to highlight registered apprenticeship programs through the insurance company's partnership with the Chicago Apprentice Network and the Business Roundtable.

The visit is to "highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through registered apprenticeships and career-connected learning," according to an announcement from the first lady's office.

Biden, a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009, was last in the Chicago area in October 2021 to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month. Her husband visited last weekend to stump for local Democrats ahead of the midterms.