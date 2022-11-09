No injuries in Wauconda house fire

No one was injured in a fire that resulted in $100,000 in damage to a Wauconda rental home, according to the Wauconda Fire Department.

At 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Wauconda firefighters were dispatched to the 26700 block of North Genesee Street.

The fire was contained to the home's kitchen and utility room. Authorities said the fire was extinguished in 30 minutes.

Authorities said the home is uninhabitable. The residents were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.