Two people dead after car crashes into home in Park Ridge
Updated 11/8/2022 1:11 PM
Two people were killed after a car crashed into a home in Park Ridge Tuesday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
A speeding car was traveling on Cumberland Avenue approaching Oakton Street when it lost control and crashed into a house around 11:15 a.m., A Park Ridge police official said.
Two people inside of the car were killed.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash, police said.
