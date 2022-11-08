Two people dead after car crashes into home in Park Ridge

Two people were killed after a car crashed into a home in Park Ridge Tuesday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

A speeding car was traveling on Cumberland Avenue approaching Oakton Street when it lost control and crashed into a house around 11:15 a.m., A Park Ridge police official said.

Two people inside of the car were killed.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash, police said.