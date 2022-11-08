Schaumburg cyclist dies after crash with vehicle on Shoe Factory Road
Updated 11/8/2022 10:29 AM
A bicyclist has died after a crash involving a vehicle just after 3 p.m. Sunday on Shoe Factory Road south of Higgins Road, according to Hoffman Estates police.
The bicyclist, a 48-year old Schaumburg woman, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital for serious injuries and later died.
The driver of the vehicle was treated and released at St. Alexius Medical Center.
Hoffman Estates police are investigating the crash.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.