Schaumburg cyclist dies after crash with vehicle on Shoe Factory Road

A bicyclist has died after a crash involving a vehicle just after 3 p.m. Sunday on Shoe Factory Road south of Higgins Road, according to Hoffman Estates police.

The bicyclist, a 48-year old Schaumburg woman, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital for serious injuries and later died.

The driver of the vehicle was treated and released at St. Alexius Medical Center.

Hoffman Estates police are investigating the crash.