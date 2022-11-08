Schaumburg cyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Hoffman Estates

A 48-year-old Schaumburg woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near Shoe Factory Road south of Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates, police said Tuesday.

First responders called to the scene at 3:14 p.m. transported the woman to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead later Sunday afternoon.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified her as Deborah Lovekamp, and determined she died as a result of multiple injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was treated and released at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Hoffman Estates police.