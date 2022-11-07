What you need to know to vote on Election Day

Volunteer handing out I Voted stickers after filling out an election ballot at a district voting station.

Tuesday is Election Day, when voters have a final chance to vote for governor, seats in Congress and the Illinois legislature, county boards and several referendums.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. After the polls close, check back at dailyherald.com/election for results.

Here's what else you need to know to vote.

What's on your ballot?

Check online to find whether you are registered, your polling place on Election Day and a sample ballot.

Cook County: https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/elections/your-voter-information

DuPage County: https://www.dupagecounty.gov/sampleballot/

Kane County: https://www.kanecountyclerk.org/Elections/Pages/Vote.aspx

Lake County: www.lakecountyil.gov/332/Voter-Services

McHenry County: https://mchenry-il.connect4.clarityelections.com/sample-ballot-locator/#Search

Will County: https://www.willcountyclerk.gov/november-8-2022-general-election/

Note: Because of redistricting, you might see different names and districts on your ballot.

Can I register?

You can register and cast a ballot at the same time if you're a U.S. citizen and present two forms of identification, one of which must have your address on it. Examples include a passport or military ID, driver's license, college or work ID, vehicle registration, lease, insurance card, bank statement or utility bill.

If you already are registered, you do not routinely need ID to vote. However, an election judge can ask for identification in some circumstances, such as if a previously mailed-in registration form is incomplete.

Can I bring in a phone or newspaper?

Newspapers, yes (so feel free to bring the list of Daily Herald endorsements, which you'll find on our editorial page). There is no state law prohibiting cellphones. But local authorities can set rules, so it's best to do your research and write down your picks on paper before you arrive. You're not allowed to make or receive phone calls while inside the polling place. If you make a phone call and slip into a conversation about the candidates, it's considered electioneering, which is illegal.

What about voting for judges?

You can find Cook County judicial endorsements at https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220929/illinois-state-bar-association-releases-judicial-recommendations-for-nov-8-election.

Illinois State Bar Association judicial evaluations by county: https://www.isba.org/public/judicialelection/bycounty

Provisional ballots

If questions are raised at the polls about a voter's registration or identity, the voter can fill out a provisional ballot. While it is the same as the normal ballot, it will not be counted until the election authority has determined the voter is eligible to vote. The authority has 14 days to determine eligibility, and voters have two days after voting to provide additional information.

Electioneering

No one is allowed to attempt to influence a voter within 100 feet of the polling place, among other rules. Any suspicious or illegal activity can be reported to the Illinois attorney general's office at (866) 536-3496.