Illinois State Bar Association releases judicial recommendations for Nov. 8 election

The Illinois State Bar Association, the state's largest legal association with about 28,000 members, released its recommendations for Cook County judicial candidates running in the Nov. 8 election.

For the Chicago-based First District Illinois Appellate Court, ISBA members found Debra B. Walker, Raymond W. Mitchell and Rena Marie Van Tine highly qualified. Lisa Michelle Taylor, Tracie Porter, Diana López, Thomas E. Nowinski, Elizabeth "Beth" Ryan were all found qualified.

For countywide vacancies, the organization found Michael Weaver, Ruth Isabel Gudino and Araceli R. De La Cruz qualified.

In the 11th subcircuit, which includes parts of Elk Grove, Maine, Norwood Park, Leyden, Proviso and Oak Park townships along with some Chicago neighborhoods, the ISBA found Aileen Bhandari qualified.

In the 13th subcircuit, which includes parts of Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington and Hanover townships, the ISBA found Joe Gump and Gary William Seyring qualified.

For retention, the ISBA recommended a "yes" vote for Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Jane Theis. Appellate court judges James Fitzgerald Smith, Terrence J. Lavin, Maureen E. Connors, Mathias William Delort, Nathaniel Roosevelt Howse, Jr. and Jesse G. Reyes also earned "yes" recommendations, according to the ISBA.

In Cook County judicial retentions, the organization recommends retaining all candidates except for William H. Hooks, Ann Finley Collins, Daniel James Pierce and Rossana P. Fernandez. The ISBA recommends a "no" vote for Hooks, Collins, Pierce and Fernandez.

See isba.org for a complete list of the organization's recommendations.