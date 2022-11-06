Turning out for trains: Hundreds take in exhibits at Roselle library

Flanked by her grandmother Belinda Mateja, Reagan Kimball, 8, a third-grader from Schaumburg, gets set to take a picture Sunday of one of the model-train exhibits at the Roselle Public Library. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Jim Kleinschmidt of Prospect Heights adjusts the track for a model-train exhibit at the Roselle Public Library on Sunday. Kleinschmidt is president of the Midwest Division of the Train Collectors Associaton Midwest Division. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Anna Naelgas, 6, a kindergartner from Roselle, views model trains Sunday at the exhibit at the Roselle Public Library. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Lukas Suarez, 4, of Roselle, gets a close-up view of a model-train exhibit at the Roselle Public Library Sunday. Lukas attended the event with his mother Aneta Sacharczuk, who said, "He's a train lover. I always have to stop by the Roselle train station to watch trains pass by." Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

More than 500 adults and children turned out on Saturday and Sunday for a weekend of model railroading at the Roselle Public Library.

The program featured model railroad layouts provided by the Midwest Division of the Train Collectors Association and the British Train Society.

Volunteers were on hand for discussions with guests viewing a variety of exhibits for train enthusiasts of all ages.

John Rimer, access services manager for the library, said the event attracted 297 visitors on Saturday and another 239 on Sunday.

"We couldn't be happier to see this event growing back post-pandemic," he said. "By all accounts, both the public and exhibitors had a wonderful time."