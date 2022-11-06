Turning out for trains: Hundreds take in exhibits at Roselle library
More than 500 adults and children turned out on Saturday and Sunday for a weekend of model railroading at the Roselle Public Library.
The program featured model railroad layouts provided by the Midwest Division of the Train Collectors Association and the British Train Society.
Volunteers were on hand for discussions with guests viewing a variety of exhibits for train enthusiasts of all ages.
John Rimer, access services manager for the library, said the event attracted 297 visitors on Saturday and another 239 on Sunday.
"We couldn't be happier to see this event growing back post-pandemic," he said. "By all accounts, both the public and exhibitors had a wonderful time."
