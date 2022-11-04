Five women charged after theft at Woodridge Kohl's

Bail was set Friday for five out-of-state women accused of stealing at least $9,500 in merchandise from the Woodridge Kohl's.

Aalayah Allen, 25, Navora Brashear, 21, Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, all have been charged with one count of felony burglary and one misdemeanor count of mob action, the DuPage County state's attorney's office announced.

Brown and Jones-Spencer also were charged with one count of felony retail theft, while Gunby was charged with one count of felony retail theft, one count of felony aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, three counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor reckless driving, and petty traffic offenses, according to the news release.

Brashear is from Avondale, Arizona, while the other four women are from Milwaukee.

Woodridge police were dispatched about 3:50 p.m. Thursday for a theft in progress at Kohl's, 1001 75th St. Officers saw the suspects' vehicle run a stop light, the news release said, and pursued the car for about five minutes before one of its front tire blews out.

Police said three of the women entered Kohl's with large bags and filled them with clothing before fleeing. Two women remained in the car, according to the news release.

Officers found a 9 mm handgun with one round in the chamber in the car, the news release said.

"The suspects allegedly involved in this case showed a total disregard to property and the safety of the community, and I'm thankful no one was injured based on their reckless actions," Woodridge Chief of Police Brian Cunningham said in the news release.

Judge Daniel Guerin set bail at $40,0000 for Brashear, Brown and Allen and $60,000 for Gunby and Jones-Spencer. Each would have to post 10% to be released pretrial.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2.