Barrington Hills man severely injured in crash

A Barrington Hills man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday afternoon at routes 68 and 59.

A preliminary investigation shows 73-year-old man's 2020 Tesla collided with a 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by a 34-year-old man from Lake in the Hills, according to a news release from the Barrington Hills Police Department.

The crash, which occurred about 2:15 p.m., is under investigation. Traffic was diverted from the area for about four hours.