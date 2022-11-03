Schaumburg hosting Winter Emergency Preparedness Workshop

Schaumburg is inviting the public to attend a Winter Emergency Preparedness Workshop designed to provide a variety of information and resources to remain safe this winter.

The workshop will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The event is free and open to Schaumburg residents.

Because seating is limited, participants are asked to register online at https://seam.ly/Yv9P2Pv7 or by calling the Nursing & Senior Services Division at (847) 923-3766.

Speakers will provide information on how to prepare for winter emergencies, what supplies are needed at home and for your car, and winter health safety and tips. Additional topics will cover snow and ice operations, police emergency crash plans and the special needs registry.

Participants will have an opportunity to enter a raffle drawing.

For more information, visit the village's website at www.schaumburg.com/emergencypreparedness. Dial 311 in Schaumburg with any questions or call (847) 895-4500 outside of Schaumburg.