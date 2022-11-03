North Central College hosting production of 'Witch'

North Central College is hosting a production of "Witch" through Saturday at the Madden Theatre on the Naperville campus.

Information about tickets and the performances, which will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, can be found at finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. The Madden Theatre is located at 171 E. Chicago Ave.

"Witch" is a contemporary adaptation by Jen Silverman of the "Witch of Edmonton," a play by William Rowley and Thomas Dekker. The show contains mature themes and strong language, and is not recommended for children.